Virtual park experience

WASHINGTON STATE- Manhattan Project National Historical Park rangers are providing virtual content to bring the park experience to your home while you are parked at home.
The Manhattan Project was a national project focused on developing an atomic weapon before Nazi Germany during WWII.
Hanford produced the plutonium for the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki Japan on August 9, 1945.
The park is managed in partnership with the Department of Energy and the National Park Service.
The park offers education programs in the classroom, collaborate on community events like Popup Play Days, and host ranger programs.
Even though you may be parked at home right now, you can still enjoy your national parks.
The Manhattan Project National Historic Park is building virtual park visits on their social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Next week is National Virtual Park Week so the park will have special events and themes each day.
During these upcoming weeks you can expect new junior ranger activities, virtual visitor center hours, Lego activities, trivia questions, and a lot more from Manhattan Project National Historical Park.
For more information visit their Facebook page