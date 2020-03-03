KENNEWICK, WA -
The all-new 2020 Official Tri-Cities Visitor Guide is now available throughout the Tri-Cities!
The 2020 guide includes fresh trip ideas for dog owners, winery lovers, outdoor enthusiasts, and foodie explorers. The guide also highlights STEM attractions, family activities, taco crawls and more exciting things to do in the Tri-Cities. It’s a new year and the 2020 Visitor Guide provides potential visitors with resources designed to help make their next trip to the Tri-Cities memorable.
To get your hands on a free copy, please call (509) 735-8486 or stop by our full-service Visitor Center, located at 7130 W. Grandridge Blvd., Ste. B, in Kennewick. The 2019 Official Tri-Cities Visitor Guide is also available at our satellite visitor centers in Pasco, Richland, the Tri-Cities Airport and online at www.VisitTri-Cities.com.
For the most up-to-date news and destination tips throughout the year, go to the Visit Tri-Cities website at www.VisitTri-Cities.com.