Volleyball players defy governor Mandate by holding tournaments

RICHLAND, WA- After months of a complete shut down, many people are starting to go a little stir crazy.
For athletes who are used to more physical activity its been especially challenging.
That's why for the past three months local volleyball players have gone against the health districts advice and put together their own tournaments at Leslie Grove Park in Richland.
Players and parents seem to be in agreement that just like staying home, getting out, is important for their health too.
"These kids need to be out here in the sunshine for their mental health and they're doing amazing at it and I think its the best thing for them, said one of the player's mom, Kelly Martin.
Since April they've put together teams, brought their own nets, and tried to social distance.
Cutting teams from six down to three, sanitizing after each game, and families sticking with their own families on the sidelines, are just some of the safety measures they say are enough to keep each other healthy.
others though, don't see it as being safe.
And for those, players simply say, don't come.
"I think if you want to go out and do something you can go do it like say someone doesn't want to come out here then they don't have to come out here. Like if you don't want to come then you don't have to come," explained one of the players, Hailey Carrick.
Although they are defying the governor's corona virus mandates by gathering, an organizer says they still follow the guidelines when they are off the court.
In past press conferences, the Benton Franklin health district has called gatherings like this inappropriate at this time.
The city says they will no break up the tournaments, but instead stick to the plan of educating rather than enforcing.
"My main job or anyone out here in the parks is to educate let them know whats going on what should they do," said Park Ranger, Jason Janosky.
It's been months since they started the tournaments and they say they haven't had a single participant get sick. So for now they plan to keep playing no matter what reopening phase we're in.