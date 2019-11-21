WALLA WALLA, WA- Walla Walla Fire is using a "Keep the Wreaths Red" program to remind people about fire safety this holiday season. They will display a red wreath at every fire station starting Monday.
The red wreath resembles that no fires happened during the holiday season, but when firefighters get called out to a fire scene one of the bulbs on the wreath will turn white. This is to show people how many fires happened.
Firefighters say in doing this program we want to ensure people's safety and show the less white on a wreath the more lives are not in danger.
The Walla Walla Fire Department said there are many tips to preventing a fire this holiday season.
Fire Safety Tips:
- When preparing holiday treats don't leave them cooking unattended.
-Check cooking equipment before cooking.
-Keep flammable things away from cooking appliances.
- Keep children away from hot surfaces like a stove.
- Check smoke detectors and carbon monoxide monitors.
If you do need fire assistance always remember to evacuate the area immediately adn call 911.