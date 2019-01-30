Walla Walla prison gives inmates new opportunities

WALLA WALLA, WA - Inmates at the Washington State Penitentiary are about to dig in on a new project.
This project will be the very first hop yard at a U.S. prison, and the nation's second vineyard at a prison.
The new land will give prisoners the opportunity to work and learn about agriculture, all while earning minimum wage.
This program is part of the Washington Correctional Industries Class One Partnership, that helps prisons create work training programs. Through the partnership, inmates then get to learn about ethics on the job and, in turn, reduces the tax burden on corrections.
It was three years ago when Jeremy Petty got a call for an idea to grow grapes and hops inside the prison.
"I didn't give it much thought to begin with... I thought it was a great idea, we met and heard the in-depth conversations of what they wanted to do and that just kind of hooked me," Petty said.
For Petty, it is a teaching opportunity he has always wanted to do.
"Deep down I feel like I've had the urge to teach... I think that was a big thing that hooked me into it too was that I get to teach these guys something," Petty said.
For the prison, it's about teaching the inmates new skills that could help them land a job once they're released.
"What they've done is in the past, let's focus on how you've improved yourself and where you want to go as a citizen of the Washington State." said Wes Marcum, Correctional Industries Business Development Administrator.
The plan is to plant half an acre of both hops and wine grapes. Once harvested, the crops will be up for sale in the market.
Penitentiary officials said it is going to start with 4 to 6 inmates for now, before increasing.
The project is still in the business analysis phase, and could still be between a year or two before this partnership breaks ground on the project.