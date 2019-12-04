OLYMPIA, WA- The $30 tab fee will not go into effect tomorrow as planned. The Washington state Supreme Court has ruled that a voter-approved $30 car tab measure will remain on hold while a legal fight over the initiative’s constitutionality plays out.
This coming after the Washington State Attorney General's Office filed an emergency motion Monday saying Washington voters’ wishes were being “stymied” by a King County judge’s decision.
Voters last month approved I-976, the statewide measure that calls for lowering vehicle registration fees to $30, rolling back car-tab taxes that fund Sound Transit and doing away with local car-tab fees.