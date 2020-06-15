Washington Supreme Court Votes to Sunset the Limited License Legal Technicians Program

WASHINGTON - The Washington Supreme Court by majority Thursday, June 4, 2020, to sunset the Limited License Legal Technicians (LLLT) Program. The majority also rejected the LLLT Board’s requested expansion of practice areas and proposed rule revisions.
The LLLT program was created in 2012 as an effort to respond to unmet legal needs of Washington residents who could not afford to hire a lawyer. Through this program, licensed legal technicians were able to provide narrow legal services to clients in certain family law matters. The program was an innovative attempt to increase access to legal services. However, after consideration of the overall costs of sustaining the program and the small number of interested individuals, a majority of the court determined that the LLLT program is not an effective way to meet these needs, and voted to sunset the program.
Chief Justice, Debra Stephens, voted to keep the program running. “I want people to know that their concerns will be heard and that the process will be transparent,” said Stephens.
Meanwhile, students currently enrolled in the program, will have to finish their career with uncertainty. “I have put in a lot of energy, time, and money into this program,” said Sandra Mendoza. Mendoza enrolled in the program in January 2020 and is a full time student on top of her full time job. “My dreams are with this program and now there is no roadmap to what's going to happen and that makes me scared and disappointed and I hope they reconsider their decision.”
Current legal technicians in good standing may continue to be licensed and may continue to provide services. Individuals already in the pipeline as of June 4, 2020, who can complete all the requirements to be licensed as a LLLT by July 31, 2021, may do so. No new LLLTs will be admitted after that date.