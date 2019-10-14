WEST RICHLAND, WA- West Richland Police have arrested 37 year-old Joseph Mooers for allegedly sexually assaulting his wife Sunday morning.
Mooers's wife called West Richland Police Sunday morning originally for medical assistance. Soon after police arrived she accused her husband Joseph Mooers of sexually assaulting her while being under the influence of narcotics.
Police booked Mooers into the Benton County Jail for possession of a controlled substance. He has been charged with 2nd degree rape and assault.