KENNEWICK, WA - The Tri-Cities has seen massive changes over the last 25 years: roundabouts, freeways and new bridges, just to name a few. So, what sort of changes in transportation do you hope to see in the next 20+ years?
The Benton-Franklin Council of Governments has a survey open on that topic exactly and they do want to know what you think. This is for its Regional Vision 2045.
Would you like to see more bicycle lanes? More sidewalks or bus stops? The survey has questions about that, what you think should be priorities and what challenges we face, too.
"It's important to have a hand in the future," said Transportation Planning Manager, Erin Braich. "It might just seem silly, oh one survey answer doesn't do much - but it does in providing your input to see how you want the Tri-Cities to grow and how the future should be shaped for the region. It's kind of a cool place being in the Tri-Cities."
About 600 have already taken the survey. The Council is hoping for as may participants as they can get. The survey will be open until the end of the month.
The link to the survey is HERE.