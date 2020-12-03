Woman Creates Poem to Thank Delivery Drivers

Throughout the holiday season, many packages are carefully transported by local delivery drivers who ensure that your package makes it to your front door or mailbox.
Lynn Schoffstoll's husband Jeff has been a UPS driver for over 30 years, and she says people may not realize what they go through to make the holidays a little bit brighter.
So, she wrote this poem.
"There is a guy, all dressed in brown.
He delivers packages all over town
He's kinda like Santa this time of year
He has a brown truck instead of reindeer
You see him in the morning, you see him at night
He delivers toys to the kids' delight
Unlike Santa, he delivers all year
So let me just make a few things clear
He is not Santa, he's someone's dad
Your package will get to you, don't make him feel bad
He's trying his best but, it's busy you know
He's working in rain, fog, or snow
He's trying to make your holiday shiny and bright
Don't get mad when he knocks at 9 o'clock at night
He loves a "Thank you" and maybe a smile
And to pet your dog every once in a while
So next time you see him, give him a cookie or two
You see, like Santa, he likes them too."