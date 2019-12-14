KENNEWICK, WA- More than 1,000 wreaths were handed out today as a thank you to veterans who have served in the military in Kennewick’s Wreaths Across America Ceremony.
Dozens of people showed their support in remembering and honoring veterans who put their lives in the line for our freedom.
The memorial honors fallen service men and woman by laying wreaths at their final resting place.
In 2018, over 1.2 million wreaths were donated across the country.
The Desert Lawn Memorial Park in Kennewick is just one of the 1,600 locations receiving holiday wreaths across the U.S.
The history of the day dates back to 1992. It was started by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester, owner of a wreath company. He ended up with an excess of wreaths and decided to lay them on graves at Arlington National Cemetery.
In 2005, a picture of this hit the Internet and went viral, and other cemeteries decided they would also like to participate. In 2007, Wreaths Across America was born.
The Kennewick Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the Volunteer Location Leader for Wreaths Across America (WAA) has been collecting donations all year.
This is the 4th year Wreaths Across America has been celebrated in Kennewick.
One of the organizers, Karen Shultz said every year the event gets bigger with more family generations.
"I had a woman tell me a couple years ago that she was so touched by the ceremony that she brought her daughter, the next year and every year after that she brings her family," Shultz said.
She said the turn out today is more than double of what they saw the first year in Kennewick.
Shultz hopes that every year they can double the number of wreaths to place
Volunteers are still raising money to place wreaths, which cost $15.00 each, on the graves of local veterans. Organizers said until January 20 they will double any amount donated.
Visit their website to donate.