YAKIMA, WA-Multiple local businesses in Yakima County will be given a total of $2.8 million by the Yakima County Commissioners board for emergency relief due to COVID-19.
The funds are part of the CARES Act allowing grants to be distributed to help the community.
The funds will be part of a step by step program. The details about the program will be released next week.
“We hope this can be a lifeline to help keep our main streets alive,” Chairman Norm Childress said.
The $2.8 million in new funding is in addition to the $187,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds, which are targeted to assist “micro businesses” and low-income business owners. The County has also secured $660,707 from the Commerce Department for resources to reduce transmission among people experiencing homelessness, and to assist with other initiatives to provide improved sanitization and PPE supplies.
Part of the program plans include community coalitions in the county to assist business, churches and other organizations reopen smoothly and in compliance with local COVID-19 guidelines.
Task force volunteers will offer a risk assessment, health and safety guidance, and provide reopening support resources, so that businesses are ready to open immediately when the green light comes from local and state officials.