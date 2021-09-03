Happy Fri-Yay! A warming trend for your Labor Day Weekend with highs near 90 Sunday and Monday. Unfortunately. the air quality in Yakima county will remain unhealthy to hazardous because of the smoke. Please be safe this weekend and don't be the cause of our next big fire.
Air Quality Alert... Yakima County until Noon Friday
High pressure and a warming trend through early next week. A weak front will try to push into the Pacific Northwest late Saturday evening/night, but the ridge will hold strong sending most of the energy and rain into southern British Columbia. While western WA and the northern Cascades will have a slight chance for a few light showers. East of the Cascades we get Breezy winds and more dry weather! Highs in the mid 80s-low 90s Saturday-Tuesday.
- Moderate to Very Unhealthy AQ
- Limit time outdoors during Unhealthy Air Quality
- This WILL be extended through at least the holiday weekend
So how dry is it...? This year to date we have received 1.67" - The average would be 4.77"... Giving us a deficit this year of 3.10"!!! We need rain desperately, and I believe it's probably the only way the Schneider Springs Fire will be put out.
Models are now showing an upper-level low developing off the northern CA coast Tuesday and pushing it on shore overnight. If this does happen, we could see a little moisture and instability move north. This would give us a slight chance for a stray shower/t-storm in the Cascades and Blues. Breezy winds, cooler temperatures and an increase in fire danger Wednesday. Highs in the mid-upper 80s.
A lot of uncertainty towards the end of next week as the models struggle with a pattern change. The keep pushing back rain chances every day. Now it appears that we will be dry through next Friday.