Happy Friday!!! A few early morning clouds and maybe a stray sprinkle or two. Becoming mostly sunny and warmer this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, low-mid 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 90s.
Our Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be a nice one. High pressure and hot temperatures continue for Saturday with highs in the 90s. A weak front will usher in slightly cooler temperatures and breezy winds Sunday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Sunshine and highs in the mid-upper 80s for Labor Day.
Slightly warmer Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 90s. A weak disturbance will give us a slight chance for stray showers/t-storms Wednesday night-early Thursday morning.