Happy Friday!!!  A few early morning clouds and maybe a stray sprinkle or two.  Becoming mostly sunny and warmer this afternoon.  Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, low-mid 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 90s. 

Our Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be a nice one.  High pressure and hot temperatures continue for Saturday with highs in the 90s.  A weak front will usher in slightly cooler temperatures and breezy winds Sunday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.  Sunshine and highs in the mid-upper 80s for Labor Day. 

Slightly warmer Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 90s.  A weak disturbance will give us a slight chance for stray showers/t-storms Wednesday night-early Thursday morning.

