Sunny and warmer today. Morning temperatures in the 60s, upper 70s-low 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 80s-low 90s.
High pressure will provide us with dry weather and very warm to hot temperatures through Friday with highs in the low-mid 90s. Saturday an upper level low off the coast of Vancouver Island will deepen and produce a southwesterly flow over the Pacific Northwest. This will send some instability and moisture into the region. As the low tracks into British Columbia it will drag a cold front across the area, producing a few scattered showers or stray thunderstorms developing late Saturday through Sunday morning. Temperatures will fall into the 80s on Sunday with the cloud cover and showers. The best chance for convection (showers/t-storms) will be in the mountains and east slopes. There's a very slight chance for a stray shower early in the morning on the 4th of July, otherwise expect dry weather and breezy winds with highs in the 80s.
Ridging returns next Tuesday with a warming trend that will likely take us into the end of next week. Highs Tuesday in the mid 80s-low 90s and mid-upper 80s by Wednesday.
