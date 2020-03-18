A few morning showers in the Blues and foothills, otherwise partly to mostly sunny today with pleasant afternoon highs.  Morning temperatures in the upper 20s-low 40s, near 50 by noon and afternoon highs near 60.
 
The blocking weather pattern will keep most of the Pacific Northwest dry and mild for the rest of the week.  However, the upper level low that was over CA has drifted northeast into NV.  Cyclonic circulation around the low will produce a few showers through midday mainly in the Blues and foothills.  A slow warming trend will allow highs to climb into the mid 60s by Friday and stay there through the weekend.  
 
Cloud will increase Sunday as a low pressure system develops off the Pacific Northwest coast.  This low will send moisture into WA/OR late Monday, increasing our rain chances Monday night-Tuesday morning.  Highs cool into the upper 50s-near 60 by Tuesday.

