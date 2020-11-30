Happy Monday! Can you believe it? The last day of November is already here and with it one more storm before we finish off the month.
We saw dense freezing fog early this morning, many areas are now seeing clearing skies. Behind the fog, a quick cold front will push through today bringing us mountain snow, rain, and gusty winds. The active weather will start to die off after sunset. Highs today in the upper 40s-low 50s.
Snow levels around 2,000 to 3,000 feet. Snow totals: 3-11'' for the Cascades (heaviest this morning), 1-4 '' for the Northern Blues. Less than an inch for other mountains.
Gusty winds move in behind the front with wind speeds up to 40 MPH for some areas. A wind advisory has been issued for Kittitas Valley until 7 PM.
High pressure rebuilds Tuesday bringing us more sunshine as we kick off December. Freezing fog and patchy fog likely for the next few mornings. Make sure to drive slow and use your headlights!
Highs for the rest of the week in the low-mid 40s, with lows in the 20s-teens.