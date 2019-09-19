Morning clouds, then becoming mostly sunny and warmer. Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, mid-upper 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s.
The upper level low has moved east of the area, however, wrap around moisture and upslope conditions will likely produce scattered rain showers in the Blues today. Elsewhere, drier and warmer weather will be the rule through Saturday as high pressure builds into the Pacific Northwest, highs in the low-upper 70s. A week upper level disturbance will drop down the east side of the ridge on Friday with an increase in some high level clouds and maybe a stray shower in the Cascades.
Another front Sunday will bring a chance for scattered showers ending by early Monday morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. Fall arrives Monday morning at 12:50 am!