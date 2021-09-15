Partly sunny, breezy this afternoon with gusts 20-25 mph and even stronger 30-40 mph in the Kittitas Valley. These winds will increase our fire danger through tonight. Plus, another smoky day in Yakima county with moderate-unhealthy air quality. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, low-mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 70s-near 80.
A dry cold front is currently pushing through the Pacific Northwest today with some mid and high-level clouds and breezy winds. Any precipitation associated with this front will remain in British Columbia. High pressure and dry weather Thursday with highs in the low-mid 70s. We turn our attention to a strong fall-like upper-level low developing in the Gulf of Alaska that will likely bring us our first significant rainfall of the season and below average temperatures.
The surface cold front looks to be slowing down a bit and should be moving onshore Friday morning with rain pushing into the Cascades. We could see a few scattered showers east of the Cascades by the afternoon. Our rain chances increase Friday night-Saturday as the cold upper level low slowly tracks across the region. This will keep rain in our forecast through Monday morning and cause temperatures to fall into the mid-upper 60s.
Rainfall Forecast... Friday Night-Early Monday Morning
- Cascades: 1-2" (Locally 3")
- East Slopes: .75-1.5"
- Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and Foothills: .5-.75" (Locally 1")
- Columbia Basin (Tri-Cities): .25-.50"
- Blues: .75-1.5" (Locally 2")
High pressure begins to build into the Pacific Northwest late Monday night-Tuesday as the upper-level low heads east. Partly to mostly sunny next Tuesday and Wednesday as highs warm into the low-mid 70s.