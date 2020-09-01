Sunny and warmer today with smoke in the Yakima Valley. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, low-mid 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 90s. Smoke from the Evans Canyon Fire is blowing into Yakima Valley this morning and will create air quality issues today. Breezy winds will redevelop this afternoon in the Wenas Valley and Evans Canyon making conditions difficult for fire fighters battling the Evans Canyon Fire.
High pressure will dominate our forecast and set the stage for a late summer "Heat Wave" with highs climbing into the triple digits by Friday and Saturday. Winds becoming gusty tomorrow (25-35 mph) as a weak disturbance pushes into the ridge. Combined with low humidity, dry vegetation and no rain we will see our fire danger increase on Wednesday. Highs in the mid-upper 90s through Thursday.
Our heat peaks Friday and Saturday with near record temperatures in the upper 90s-low 100s. This will be a good 10-15 degrees above average! The ridge shifts east Sunday allowing slightly cooler air to spill into the region with highs cooling into the low-mid 90s.