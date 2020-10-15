Cool and clear tonight. Sunny Friday with breezy conditions in the afternoon and mountain showers. The first will arrive midday tomorrow with scattered showers in the Cascades.  There is also a very slight a few stray showers could slide into the Kittitas Valley during the afternoon/evening.  Everyone else will be dry, warmer and a little breezy with winds 10-20 mph.  Highs in the low 70s and lows in the 30s.  Dry Saturday with highs in the mid-upper 60s.

