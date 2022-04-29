For National Heatstroke Prevention Day this Sunday, May 1, 2022, lawmakers and auto safety advocates are pushing for new technology to prevent hot car deaths.
Since 1990, more than 1,000 children have died from heatstroke in hot cars in the U.S. with 23 in 2021.
To combat this, all new vehicles will have a standard alert system in place to prevent those deaths, thanks to a new requirement that was put into law through the new infrastructure legislation. However, lawmakers are asking for more.
Lawmakers are calling for the administration and car manufacturers to take this precaution a step further than the current "alert" proposing the installation of a detection system if something is in the backseat.
This would let a driver know if a child or pet is in the backseat and sound an alarm.
