Partly sunny with improving air quality today. Scattered early morning showers and t-storms in the Blues, Palouse, NE Washington, and Northern ID. Morning temperatures in the 50s, low-mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.
An upper level-low in currently sitting over Moses Lake and slowly moving north towards British Columbia. A disturbance (short-wave) is rotating around the low and producing showers and t-storms to our east and north today. Flash flooding is also possible along the US/Canadian border today as t-storms may produce heavy rain over burn scars. The air quality will continue to improve as the upper -level low moves north, pulling the thicker smoke north of I-90. It's still hazy outside, but the air is now sitting at moderate-good. I suspect the Air Quality Alert will be allowed to expire at 1 PM today.
Mostly sunny Thursday with just a slight chance for a stray shower/t-storm in the Blues. Increasing clouds and wind late Friday afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front. The front will usher in Fall like weather as a broad upper level trough arrives this weekend. Highs will drop into the upper 60s-low 70s with a chance for a few chilly showers Saturday night-Sunday. Monday looks mainly dry with showers north of I-90 and highs in the low-mid 70s. Another disturbance looks to move through the long wave trough on Tuesday with a chance for a few showers, highs in the low-mid 70s and lows in the 40s.
