"I believe no one is born photogenic, it's a skill that's learned over time." - Christine Buzan
Posing for pictures isn't just for young people documenting their lives on the internet. Cameras are everywhere and digital first impressions are more important than ever.
Christine Buzane is a posing expert with a mission to help people feel the best they can in front of a camera. Over 1.2 million people follow her popular TikTok account @lookgoodinphotos to get tips on how to look good in photos.
Christine says taking pictures and documenting moments is a great way to connect with other people.
"Whether you're finding a job, that's through your LinkedIn profile where you have a profile picture... or you meet new people and you add them as a friend," says Christine. "You find what you have in common with them."
Angles angles angles
Christine says it's all about knowing which angle of your body is the best.
"A lot of the time people will either go straight onto the camera or turn directly 90 degrees, and at times that isn't the most flattering angle."
She says she finds a lot people like the way they look at a slight 45 degree angle.
Christine explains that because photos are a 2D medium, you can look static if your shoulders are stuck in one of those angles.
She recommends experimenting with your angles by recording yourself while turning different ways to decide what accents the thing you want to show off and minimizes the things you want to hide.
Push forehead toward the camera
In everyday life, our head tends to sit directly in line with our body because that is what we were taught is good posture. Christine says when taking photos, slightly pushing your forehead to the camera can elongate your neck and create a more defined jawline.
"I find people really tend to like how they look a little bit more when they do that."
Stagger the legs
Another tip for looking less stagnant in photos, the stagger.
Christine says instead of standing with your weight evenly distributed and your feet together, step back to add a sense of movement to your pose.
She says this helps make your front leg look longer and makes you look more relaxed.
Keep the hands busy
"Always give your hands something to do," says Christine. "Whether that is putting it in a pocket, touching your collar, adjusting your hair or even holding onto your wrist."
She says this helps the common question of 'what do I do with my hands?!'
The mushy group pic
Christine says it can be really common in a group pic for everyone to want to huddle in together.
"When you close off your body you actually end up looking larger and you lose the definition of your limbs," says Christine. "Everyone ends up looking box-like or even a bit potato like."
She says instead, maintain your frame and remember that you have the ability to position your body different ways.
"You don't have to stand directly to the front and put your arms around everyone."
Instead, Christine says to turn slightly and stagger your legs while creating points of connection with people in the group. A hand on a forearm, shoulder or even a side hug are all ways to look friendly and comfortable without the dreaded mushy group pic.
Selfies
A neutral camera angle, with the lens at about eyebrow level. Christine says to avoid the selfie from a high angle because it can make your forehead look large and your body look really small. No one wants your forehead and nose to be the star of the show.
A lower angle can make your jawline look softer, but it is all about personal preference.
Christine says when people take selfies, they tend to look at themselves. Instead she recommends looking above the camera lens to give a more open-eyed look.
The biggest mistake
"We were from the days of the film generation where you have to take a photo and it has to be perfect or else it is going to cost money."
Christine says with our phones now, we need to break away from the old school mentality that we can only take limited pictures.
"The only real mistake you can make is not giving yourself the ability to be imperfect," says Christine.
She says the longer you hold a pose, the more tense and awkward it can look. The solution? Making slight adjustments, moving your hands and shoulders to give you more options to chose from.
"Maybe you won't like one thing but you'll end up liking something else."
Practice makes perfect
As much as these tips and tricks are helpful, it all comes down to muscle memory. Christine says taking pics is something you will get better at the more you do it.
"You become aware of how your body looks in different poses, how to position yourself depending on where the camera is," says Christine. "It's really just a matter of trying it out."
How @lookgoodinphotos was born
Christine was living in New York in 2011, interning for Marie Claire Magazine when she started her own blog. She would help with photoshoots for models and celebrities and started noticing things they did to make their photos look a certain way.
"I really became intrigued with the way people could transform who they were and express different parts of themselves through posing for photos," says Christine.
In 2014, Christine says due to medication, she gained 70 pounds in a year and a half. She says she wanted to continue documenting her outfits and fashion blogging, but she had to find a completely different way to pose for photos.
"I didn't want to stop being in front of a camera just because I gained 70 pounds," says Christine.
Through research she says she found poses that suited her body, and now she is excited she can share those tips with other people.
Christine launched her TikTok in 2021 and within 13 months it gained over a million followers.
She says she feels the reason it really resonates with people is because while other people offer tips to be more photogenic, a lot of accounts are photographers and models offering editorial advice.
Christine wants her account to be for people of all abilities and says there isn't a right or wrong way to pose for photos.
"Really, what I tried to do with my work is regardless of who you are and what your background is, I want you to find what makes you feel confident."
Christine says she receives a lot of feedback from her TikTok account and gets to hear her from her followers about how her posts have helped them.
She shares one message from a 52-year-old woman living in Seattle, who told Christine her tips have helped her feel more confident.
"She told me, 'I took photos in a bathing suit for the first time since I was a teenager! I didn't hide when someone wanted to take a photo.'"
Christine says that is what means the most to her, helping people see themselves differently.
