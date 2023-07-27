PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco High School Dance Team has a legacy of being the best. Now they are headed to the biggest stage yet, HIP HOP Internationals.
PHS will be sending three teams to compete against 55 countries from around the world. This is the first time the program has made it to the Worlds competition.
Last April, three of Pasco's teams qualified during Nationals and will travel to compete in Arizona August 1-6.
Varsity: SCHWANNA BULLDOGS (high school students)
Mini Crew: SBXS (3 person team)
Mega Crew: S-B (Mix of past, current, and guest dancers)
Becca Schwan is the head coach of the PHS dance team and says she is very proud of these kids and the dedication they have to the program.
"When I started coaching I had a vision to really have this family feel and make everyone feel accepted," says Schwan.
The program has won numerous state titles and even competed on America's Got Talent.
Madi Miller is a Junior at PHS and grew up in the Pasco School District. She says the reputation of the dance team was always the talk of the town.
"I knew I was going to go to Pasco High so it was something I really looked forward to growing up," says Miller.
Anthony Torres is a Junior at PHS. He says its the family environment that makes this dance team so great and he can't wait to represent his small town on a big stage.
"A lot of the teams that are going are from California, New York, Arizona," says Torres.
He says the last team from Washington to go to Worlds was a team from Seattle in 2013.
Madison Chamberlain is heading into her senior year and says she can't believe how far she has come.
"When I first started I never thought I would be able to dance the way I can now," says Madison Chamberlain. "My freshman year I didn't even know my left from my right."
Chamberlain says the Pasco HS dance program has helped her to grow as a person.
"Everyone is important in this program," says Coach Schwan. "There isn't one person who carries the program, everyone contributes."
The team is excited to put Pasco on the map at the World Hip-Hip Dance Competition.
"We've been looking forward to it all summer," says Miller. "We are really excited for it because we get to carry on the legacy and we get to continue the tradition, and hopefully create new traditions as well."
"I want us to go and leave with no regrets," says Chamberlain. "It doesn't matter if you're from California or where you are from. I want us to go and show that anyone can do it."
