Roller skating is cool again
and Rollarena is more popular than ever
RICHLAND, Wash.- Rollarena has been around for 70 years and is the only skating arena left in the Tri-Cities. Owner of Rollarena, Alan Bacon, says this is the biggest year they have ever had since his parents built the arena in 1953.
"Our facility emphasizes family," says Alan. Alan took over management in 1977, and has been running the arena with his wife Judy ever since.
Kelsey Bacon, Alan's daughter, moved back to the Tri-Cities to manage Rollarena and hopefully someday own the skating center.
"I've been skating since I could walk, I don't really remember learning but I've taught skating lessons for a long time," says Kelsey.
Alan says after shutting down due to Covid, people came back in huge numbers.
"They realized the socialization you can get with roller skating," says Alan.
Alan says that they typically have a consistent younger crowd with birthday parties and kids events, but this year has been different.
"A lot of adults in their 20s and 30s have come back and that's why we brought the Adult Night back," says Alan. "We haven't had that since the disco era."
Kelsey says she is excited to have Adult Night back. Adult Night is every Thursday 8-10 p.m. with adult music, no kids and a 'nightclub feel'.
Kelsey says adult nights have been a hit and she has watched as a skate club has formed organically.
"It really has became it's own community," says Kelsey. "They come out and try different things together every week."
Tri-Cities Skate Community
a place for adults to make friends
Alanna Arguello and Scott Bay started the Tri-Cities Skate Community.
"I heard a need for 'outsiders' if you will," says Arguello. "A place for people who don't grow up here to belong."
Arguello considers herself a 'Covid Skater' and started skating during the pandemic. She says she was introduced to the skating community online and wanted to try it.
"I was waiting around for someone else to create this community that I could be a part of and benefit from," says Arguello. "After a while I was like 'okay fine we'll do it.'"
Arguello says the Tri-Cities deserve a community like TCSC (Tri-Cities Skate Community). She says it is open to anyone and people can be as involved as they want to be. TCSC hosts monthly events like trail skates, social skates and skate lessons.
Andricia Craft is a roller skater from Sunnyside and makes the trek every Thursday night to the Rollarena.
"Everyone is here with welcoming arms and I love the community here," says Craft. "They are so inviting."
Craft tells the story of an older woman who brings her wheelchair to some of TCSC events.
"All wheels come out. That's all that matters," says Craft. "This community brings everyone together."
Another skater, who uses the alias 'Darthblader' says, "It's definitely about community and being yourself and that's one of the biggest reasons why I come here."
Arguello says that parents may be used to dropping their kids off at the Rollarena.
"Surprise, there is actually a place for adults in this community too," says Arguello. "It's not just a kid thing."
