Lessons with Laynie: self-defense

Pedro Torres, an instructor at Movement Athletics, teaches me a few self-defense techniques, strategies and moves.
What's in my purse?
Torres says before you get out of the car, you should consider things in your purse or bag that can be used as a weapon. Even something as simple as a credit card can be used to slash your attacker. You can use your phone to dial 911, but also as a weapon to defend yourself instead of using your fist. Your keys are also an option to stab an assailant’s weak points. Torres recommends holding your keys in between your fingers similar to a "mini wolverine".
Escaping a wrist grab
If someone grabs you by the wrist, your first instinct may be to pull or jerk away. However, Torres says you should always try to escape using the weak point in the grip. First, twist your wrist from having a thick wrist to a skinny wrist then pull away.
Escaping a hair pull
If your attacker grabs you by the hair, you should try to keep their hand to your scalp. This way, you can twist and manipulate their wrist to make them uncomfortable. You should also attack exposed areas like ribs, groin or their face.
Escaping a front choke hold
In the case that your attacker has a hold of your neck, you should immediately go for weak points. Torres says, kicking or kneeing the groin should loosen the attacker's grip. He says the eyes are another weak point that should be targeted. "It's hard for them to attack you if they can't see," says Torres. He says to gauge, scratch or push away the best you can.
Use your voice
"These moves and techniques are not going to completely protect you and save your life," says Torres. "But they are designed to help buy you some time."
He says that these tips should help to give you time to run away and get to someone who can help you.
