Cloudy skies tonight and cold overnight lows in the 30s. High pressure moves in tonight which may produce some patchy fog in areas with highs in the mid 30s and 40s...brrr ….Our next weather maker arrives Wednesday with mountain snow showers, low land rain and gusty winds 30 to 45 mph, temperatures a little warmer in the upper 40s to mid 50s. The strong onshore flow will keep snow falling in the mountains through Friday...how much? 1 to 2 feet in the Cascades and Up to a foot in the Blues! I guess my snow dance worked!
Let It Snow Let It Snow Let It Snow....
