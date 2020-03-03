RICHLAND, WA - Due to a no cell phone policy, Liberty Christian School notices a change in students' attitudes inside classrooms.
Texting. Cyber-bullying. Googling test answers. From paying more attention to Instagram notifications than math class, cell phones can easily disrupt a school day.
In fact, they do not even have to be used to be a distraction. Studies show, even a cell phone's presence is a distraction for kids.
To help improve student's learning, Liberty Christian School in Richland started a new cell phone policy in January.
After a couple of weeks the school's art teacher, Jeremy Mensinger said he's noticed a change in students' attitudes.
"It seems like there is a lot more passion, a lot more talking and communication, a little bit more emotion as well," Mensinger said. "Its taken that disturbance away from the class."
Mensinger said the new phone policy has made it easier for teachers to teach. He said his art students are observing and working a lot more.
School officials said there is a balance between technology and school. They hope this policy will teach students how to maintain it.