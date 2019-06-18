Adulting101: Easy meal prep recipes

It's challenging to find the time to make food, especially if you're a working parent. Here are two recipes that are easy to meal prep for the week:

PB and J Overnight Oats

Ingredients:

-one cup of rolled oats

-one cup of unsweetened almond milk

-one tablespoon of chia seeds

-half tablespoon of maple syrup

-two tablespoons of creamy peanut butter

-one tablespoon of jelly or preserves

Directions: mix everything up in a glass or mason jar, except for the jelly, and put it in your fridge overnight.

The next morning, add the jelly or preserves. This is just one of many different kinds of overnight oats recipes. They are healthy, and it's easy to make more than one at a time to prep for every day of the week.

Four Ingredient Pesto Bake

Ingredients:

-chicken breasts (the amount is up to your discretion)

-six ounce jar of basil pesto

-two medium tomatoes

-three slices of mozzarella cheese

Directions: First, preheat the oven to three hundred fifty degrees. Then, put the chicken breasts in a baking dish. After that, cut the tomato in slices.

Next, use a spoon to cover chicken with pesto and then top each chicken breast with one slice of mozzarella cheese and some sliced tomatoes.

Bake it for thirty minutes, or until the chicken is no longer pink in the middle.

This is also an easy meal to prep for the week. Additionally, baking the chicken is a healthier alternative to frying it.