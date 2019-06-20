Adulting101: Managing your finances

Being fresh out of college and paying the bills by working an entry level position can be tough, especially when you're stressed out about money. Wake Up Northwest reporter Jasmine Darakjy spoke with Pacific Crest Planning to learn more and came up with some steps to make a budget plan:

Step 1 - Look at your income and expenses. Your expenses would include housing, utilities, groceries, personal products, and clothes.

Step 2 - Determine the items you can reduce or eliminate from your monthly spending. These can include your subscriptions, memberships, forms of entertainment, dinners out, where you shop for food, and your cell phone, cable and internet plans, and more.

Step 3 - Plan for the future. No matter how small the amount is that can be set aside, Pacific Crest Planning financial advisor Kyle Blodgett said the younger you start investing, the more you will be thanking yourself in the future.

Step 4 – Examine your debt. Make a list and start to figure out how you can pay them down.

Step 5 – If you haven't already, try reaching out to your creditors. They may be willing to help by lowering your payments or giving you a reduced rate if you call and explain your situation.

Step 6 - Write your budget. List your income at the top of the page and all the expenses with the monthly costs next to each one below it. Put your needs first, then your wants. If the balance is more than you're bringing in, you will need to make some changes.

Pacific Crest Planning has a helpful resource that generates your cash flow for you online—all you have to do is fill it out. You can find that here.

If you're entering your first real job, something else you may want to consider doing is setting up your 401(k), a retirement savings plan sponsored by an employer that lets workers save and invest some of their paycheck before taxes are taken out.

When you are ready to start your 401(k), your employer will connect you with an administrator, who will give you regular updates about your plan and its performance. Keep in mind there are a lot of rules about when you can withdraw your money, and costly penalties for pulling funds out before retirement age, which is currently 59.

"That will probably be your primary tool once you figure out how much money you need to be saving ever year, you'll want to do that inside the 401(k), because your company will most likely throw free money in the 401(k) for you in addition to what you put in," Blodgett said.

Employer matching contributions are, in simplest terms, free money that you can get, for choosing to save for your retirement. Typically, employers will match your contributions up to a certain percentage of your salary. At the least, you should be contributing enough to your 401(k) to take full advantage of this, or else you are not taking full advantage of your retirement plan.