Adulting101: Resumes, cover letters, and interview prepping

Applying for jobs can be stressful, but not if you know what you're doing. Wake Up Northwest reporter Jasmine Darakjy met with Pacific Northwest National Laboratory science and tech communications partner Ryan Risenmay to discuss resumes, cover letters, and interviews.

Here are some tips to prepare your resume:

1) When you're making your resume, remember to use the outline format. Start with your opening statement, then underneath, bold titles of positions and places of employment. Below each of those, write brief bullet points summarizing your responsibilities and any achievements you may have received while working there.

2) Make yourself relevant. Find a way to make your past experiences at other jobs or organizations applicable-- for example, if you're going for a job in finance and you were in charge of managing funds for a project you were volunteering for, write it down because it shows you have experience dealing with money.

3) Keep it simple.

Risenmay has years of experience with teaching others career readiness, and says this is essential.

"Keep it nice and tight. Remember that you can elaborate on those details when asked. You want to save enough information for the face-to-face conversation. You want to attract them to pick up the phone or send you an email to talk with you more," he said.

As for cover letters:

It is less common to be asked for one but the first tip is to write a generic letter that can be reused with blanks that can be customized depending on the job you are applying for. The second tip is to always have it ready to go just in case.

Once you've got your resume and cover letter down, it's time for the interview, and the preparation before is what will really make a difference. Here are some tips on inerview prepping:

1) Try and build a connection with your potential employer. Research as much as you can about the company, and who will be interviewing you. You will be much more memorable if you can find some common ground.

2) Risenmay said the best way to prepare is to practice with a friend or family member.

"We should discipline ourselves enough to say, 'I want to make an impression that's the right one, and I want to go through what's necessary to make that impression.' Others won't be doing that. Others won't be picking up the phone. They'll be waiting for people to call them. They'll be waiting for their email to be answered," he said.

3) Before you even start speaking, you have already made a first impression based on the way you're dressed, so make sure your clothing is professional and not too distracting.

4) Go to career fairs or professional networking events beforehand, so you can practice speaking to professionals in a business setting. Some may even offer resume and cover letter critiques.

