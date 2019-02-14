Valentine's Day is finally here!

Today is the best day to spoil your loved one.

If you're unsure where to go.... we have a few places you can take your date.

The perfect idea would be the movie theaters. But since everybody will have that in mind, maybe you should try reserving seats before hand.

How about you try to go back in time? If so, "Bring Back the 80's Night" is happening tonight in Richland.

This event starts at 6:30 p.m. and it is a hundred dollars per couple.

But we all know everyone loves food. So you can have a romantic Valetine's Day dinner at Michele's tonight at 4:00 p.m.

It is $75 per person.

If you would rather go on a date tomorrow, we got you covered too.

The valentine's day celebration dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. at Chandler Reach Winery.

You can also get creative and try to combine all these things at home by cooking your own dinner, have a movie night and finish the day with a snowball fight.

Other places you can go today:

Valentine's Day Dinner

At Michele's

Richland

Valentine's Day Pop Up Shop BlankSpace Kennewick Bring Your Sweetie to Antolin Cellars AntoLin Cellars Tasting Room Yakima Love Is In The Air The Little Soapmaker Yakima

Happy Valentines Day!