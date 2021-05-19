Morning clouds, then becoming partly/mostly sunny this afternoon with a chance for scattered showers mainly in the mountains and east slopes. Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, low 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 60s.
Upper-level low currently sitting over Vancouver Island will take a slow trek through the Pacific Northwest over the next several days. Tomorrow the low will be over WA/OR giving us our best chance for scattered light showers and there could be enough instability for a stray thunderstorm. Cooler tomorrow with highs in the low-mid 60s. Friday the low will be over northern Nevada with a disturbance rotating around the northern portion of the low. This will keep a few morning showers in the lower elevations and scattered showers throughout the day in the Blues. Saturday will find the low tracking into southern Idaho with another chance for stray showers as a disturbance moves across the region. Sunday the low will be moving into western Montana as weak ridging begins to build off the coast. This will result in a tighter pressure gradient across the region, producing breezy winds with gusts 25-35 mph. Temperatures begin to climb this weekend with highs in the low 70s on Saturday and mid-upper 70s on Sunday.
Partly Sunny and warmer early next week with highs in the mid 70s-low 80s.