The Greater Columbia Accountable Community of Health has been focused on their Practice the Pause campaign since last January.
They are a nonprofit under the health care authority that works with lots of organizations like health care providers and schools in the greater Columbia Basin area to help them meet various needs.
A lot of their efforts this year centered around covid-19 response. The practice the pause campaign is just another layer of what they do--but its to help share resources to people who need them.
Brissa Perez is a Community & Tribal Engagement Specialist with Greater Columbia ACH.
"We wanted to create a campaign where we could target youth teens and adults with resources they could have on hand to practice resiliency and learn how to cope with the pandemic and all the stress that it's brought upon us," said Perez.
Greater Columbia ACH worked with Catholic Charities to roll out Practice the Pause training, which they've done all over the state for school districts and other organizations.
They want people to be aware of resources available to them to help deal with the effects of COVID, isolation, or financial troubles.
Perez says one of their goals is to help people learn to take a moment to pause before reacting to something or someone and be resilient.
You can find more resources here.