Sunny and a "little" cooler today. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, mid 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 90s.
A weak upper-level disturbance (short wave trough) is currently sitting of the coast of WA and OR. This short wave has limited moisture and instability. However, as it moves across the region over night it could spark a stray dry thunderstorm in the Blues and along the WA/Canadian border.
The ridge strengthens tomorrow, and temperatures climb to near 100. We will add a thermal trough to the mix Saturday, this will cause the daytime highs to peak between 100-105. Yuck!! Winds begin to increase late Saturday-Monday (10-20 gusts 25 mph) as a disturbance moves over the ridge in British Columbia. This will increase our fire danger through next Monday.
Our hot and dry weather will continue next week with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s - Only adding to our extreme drought and fire danger in the Pacific Northwest.