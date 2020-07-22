Sunny and not as hot today with increasing afternoon wind at 15-25 mph. There is also a chance for a stray thunderstorm in the Blues late this afternoon-tonight. We could also see a renegade shower slide off the Blues into the foothills later this evening/tonight, but that chance is only around 10-20%. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, upper 80s-low 90s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 90s-near 100.
Fire Weather... An approaching dry cold front will produce breezy winds through tomorrow. The breezy winds, dry vegetation and low humidity will increase our fire danger during this period. Another concern is the chance for dry storms in the Blues where lightning could spark a wildfire.
Cooler air pushes into the Pacific Northwest Thursday-Saturday with daytime highs returning to near average for this time of year in the mid 80s-low 90s. The heat returns Sunday through early next week with another mini heat wave. Highs Sunday in the mid 90s and triple digits early next week!