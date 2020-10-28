- Decreasing Air Quality
- Likely to spread into the Columbia Basin
- No Outdoor Burning
- Limit the uses of fireplaces and woodstoves
A little warmer today with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Morning temperatures in the mid 20s-low 30s, upper 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 50s-low 60s.
High pressure will provide us with mostly sunny skies and a slow warming trend through the end of the work week. While the inversion traps pollution near the surface. Air quality this morning has ranged from good to unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Air Stagnation Advisory until 11 am Friday... Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and East Slopes
An upper level disturbance will move across the Pacific Northwest on Friday with breezy/gusty winds and rain in the mountains with the snow levels jumping to 6-7,000 ft. Mainly dry everywhere else with just a slight chance (10%) for a stray shower. High pressure returns this weekend and by next Monday we could be looking at some patchy fog. Models are hinting at a stronger system arriving Tuesday afternoon with a better chance for rain and wind through Wednesday morning.
