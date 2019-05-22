Good Morning,
Mostly dry today except for some scattered afternoon mountain showers. Winds becoming breezy by midday with gusts 20-25 mph. Morning temperatures in the 50s, near 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.
A northeasterly flow (upslope conditions) and some afternoon instability should be enough to trigger a few showers or a stray thunderstorm in the mountains and along the East Slopes today and Thursday. The Columbia Basin and adjacent valleys should remain dry during this period. Highs will warm into the low 80s tomorrow. Friday we will see another low pressure system drop south from British Columbia and this will give of a chance for scattered showers and maybe a stray thunderstorm by Friday afternoon. Cooler with more cloud cover, highs falling into the mid 70s and lows near 50.
An upper level trough will remain over the west coast for the Memorial Weekend. Resulting in an unsettled pattern through next Monday. Don't panic, we are looking at just a slight chance (10-30%) for a few stray to scattered showers this weekend. I think we should see some sunshine as well. Highs in the low-upper 70s and lows in the 50s. A stronger disturbance arrives on Memorial day with a little better chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm, high in the low 80s. Partly Sunny and warmer next Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s.
Monty