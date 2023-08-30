Follow our live coverage of Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall Wednesday as a powerful Category 3 storm.
- Florida’s Big Bend, one of the last truly natural places in the state, was the bull’s eye of Hurricane Idalia. It is the first major storm to hit there since Hurricane Easy in 1950.
- What makes Idalia so potent? It’s feeding on intensely warm water that acts like rocket fuel.A rare blue supermoon could raise tides above normal just as Hurricane Idalia batters Florida’s west coast, exacerbating flooding from the storm.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is issuing no evacuations and isn’t closing state offices with storm Idalia forecast to move along the state’s coast overnight.
“This is not as bad as some we’ve seen,” McMaster, who has ordered at least three coastal evacuations since taking office in 2017, said Wednesday. But, he said, the state is ready to respond if the storm is worse than anticipated — and he encouraged people to stay home.
Flooding could be the state’s biggest threat. Wednesday evening’s high tide in Charleston Harbor is forecast to be nearly 9 feet (2.7 meters) above normal sea level or about 3 feet (just under 1 meter) above normal high tide.
The city opened parking garages so people could park well above ground and gathered barricades to close off streets in the low- lying city, which frequently floods whenever tides are above normal.
Hilton Head Island emergency manager Tom Dunn said as much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain combined with a potential storm surge of 4 feet (1.2 meters) could put parts of the island underwater, as when Hurricane Irma passed by after striking Florida in 2017.
Airports in Florida are planning to reopen as Hurricane Idalia moves across Georgia, barely above hurricane status.
The Federal Aviation Administration cautioned on social media Wednesday that the storm is causing flight cancellations and that severe weather can affect flights beyond the immediate area.
Tampa International Airport announced that it is reopening to arriving flights Wednesday afternoon and that departing flights and normal operations will resume early Thursday.
St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport says that it is reopening Wednesday afternoon and that flights will resume Thursday. Sarasota Bradenton International Airport reopened Wednesday morning.
The National Hurricane Center’s 2 p.m. update indicated that Idalia’s center was about 100 miles southwest of Savannah, Georgia, with top sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph). Hurricane force is 74 mph (119 kph).
