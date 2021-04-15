Yakima, WA - Last night several different law enforcement agencies were in a four hour stand-off with a man armed with a machete outside the Union Gap Home Depot. In the end, the man dropped the machete and turned himself in, the Yakima Police Department said it was in part due to their de-escalation training that he surrendered peacefully.
Captain Ira Cavin with YPD said the man was under the influence of drugs and was acting aggravated when responding officer, Sergeant Hector Rivera arrived. When Rivera approached suspect, the man put the machete to his own neck and told the police to shoot him.
The first way police used their de-escalation training was by firing three nonlethal bean bag rounds to calm the man down. After that, the man went to the corner of the Home Depot parking lot and sat on a tracker for several hours.
Rivera, who is trained in crisis response because of his experience on the SWAT team, talked with the man the whole time and tried to convince him to surrender. The police brought in family members but they were not able to convince him. In the end it was Rivera who convinced the man to drop his machete.
YPD were also able to use their de-escalation training in two other major ways last night. The most important was being patient.
"That really comes down to the core of de-escalation training, which is just providing yourself and the officers that are there on scene enough time, if possible, to safely de-escalate that situation," Cavin said.
Another key thing they learned in training is planning.
"We wanna have a plan in place so that if he runs this direction how are we gonna react to that," Cavin said. "A lot of what we are doing down there is just planning for whatever his actions maybe so that we are not taken off guard by that and are ready to respond to that as best we can."
Their de-escalation training also prepared them for crowd control. Last night it was really needed. People were shouting at the man to run at the police with the machete and giving police unhelpful suggestions or telling them to shoot the man. Several people also got progressively closer to the armed man.
The police were able to communicate with the crowd and get some of them to understand they were being unhelpful.
"One of the first steps in de-escalation is just communication and fortunately last night, the crowd was fairly large but we also had people in the crowd that were you now when we started explaining what was going on, they were also taking the troublemakers or the instigators out of that and helping us to get them moved back," Cavin said.
Cavin said he doesn't know if the outcome would have been different without the training, but it has prepared them for situations like last night's stand-off
"As a whole our department and the agencies in the valley are much better prepared than we were even two, three years ago just because of the continuous training that we are getting on dealing with folks that are experiencing mental health crisis as well as just overall de-escalation tactics and techniques," Cavin said.