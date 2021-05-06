Yakima, WA - Preston Mclean will be turning 8-years-old on Saturday and his mom is throwing him a Drive-thru birthday party at West Valley Church for what may be his last birthday.
Mclean has had health issues since he was born, but last June doctors told his family that Preston had six months to a year to live because of a heart condition. Now that he's close to that one year mark, his mom, Cassie Lucas, wanted to do something special for what may be his last birthday.
"He doesn't really like things so I thought this would be great he could just sit there and watch cars," Lucas said.
Lucas said Preston has fought may battles with his health and won many of them so she still has faith that he'll make it past this year.
"He's so strong," Lucas said. " I just hope he shows them wrong. He's showed them wrong a lot of times and he's a fighter."
Preston's mom hopes lots of people come out to support him on his birthday. So far, she's heard from tow truck companies and the police department who said they will decorate their cars and drive by the church.
If you'd like to go support Preston on his birthday you can drive down to West Valley Church at 2:30p.m on Saturday. The entrance is on Nob Hill Boulevard. If you'd like to get him a present he loves Mickey Mouse or his mom also set up a PayPal account for him called @my8thbday.