Staying hydrated is essential for your health, but some people do not drink enough water to reap the benefits.
The question is, how much water do you really need to drink every day?
Kelli Piggee, Certified Personal Trainer from Kennewick, shares that, plus three tips to meet your daily water intake.
Piggee suggests you:
- Drink water first thing in the morning, especially if you drink coffee.
- Carry a water bottle throughout the day and track your intake.
- Add flavor with lemons, cucumbers, mint, lavender or fruit.