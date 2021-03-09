Have you ever dreamed of opening your own business but don't know where to start? Believe it or not, many new businesses have opened their doors during the pandemic.
Faith Hovde, Life, Career & Style Strategist from the Tri-Cities, says turning business ideas into a reality starts with setting goals.
She shares the following advice for budding entrepreneurs:
- Strategize - Write down your goals, break them down into bite-size pieces
- Embrace change - Have a plan but allow flexibility, learn from challenges
- Get support - Build your "Board of Directors," network, seek out a mentor or coach
No matter what type of business you want to create, Hovde says the most important thing to do is keep moving forward.