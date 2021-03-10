United States - Yesterday the Biden Administration withdrew litigation from the Supreme Court asking them to review Trump's change to the Public Charge Rule.
The Public Charge Rule is a test people applying for a green card or wanting admittance into the United States have to pass by showing they won't be a "public charge" on the federal government.
In the 1999 version of the rule, applicants had to show they weren't getting cash assistance from the federal government and weren't institutionalized and being financially maintained by the government. In 2019, Trump made the rule stricter.
In the 2019 version of the Public Charge Rule, applicants had to show they weren't getting assistance from the federal, state or tribal governments. This also includes things like SNAP benefits and Medicaid, which the old version did not.
According to Lead Immigration Attorney at Central Washington Justice for Our Neighbors Maxwell Olarsch, applications could also be denied for someone who could be a "public charge" in the future.
"They could look at your record and say if you got hit by a bus tomorrow and couldn't cover the bills yourself or didn't have health insurance then they're gonna deny you," Olarsch said.
He said appealing decisions based off this reasoning is more difficult.
When President Biden took office, he issued an executive order directing the Department of Homeland Security, the secretary of state and the attorney general to review the merits of the 2019 rule and its fairness.
Biden also took litigation to the Supreme Court asking them to review the rule, but today he withdrew it. I asked the Department of Justice why, but they did not want to comment.
DHS issued a statement yesterday in response to Biden's executive order stating they would revert back to the use of the 1999 version of the rule. Now, it is only a matter of time before Citizenship and Immigration Services goes along with DHS decision or one of the lower courts makes a decision on the 2019 public charge rule.
Olarsch said if we go back to using the 1999 rule, this could make the immigration process smoother to an extent.
"It could potentially be huge," Olarsch said. "It's going to help them prepare their cases easier, quicker, more synched and take less time ideally for USCIS to read through everything and they're also not trying to use a new guidance and figure out what their lines are of what they can grant and what they can't grant."
However, he also said CIS will most likely need additional staff to review applications faster.
Olarsch hopes this change is will be the first of more immigration changes.
"I'm excited to see these changes put in place and but just hoping that it is the beginning of something and not what the end result is of immigration changes for the Biden Administration. There's still a lot that needs to get done," Olarsch said.