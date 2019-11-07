RICHLAND, WA - A local baker competes on Food Network this December for the chance to win $10,000.
Megan Savely, General Manager/Lead Decorator of Frost Me Sweet Bakery and Bistro in Richland, faces off with five of the best cookie artists in the U.S. in the season finale of Food Network's Christmas Cookie Challenge.
Savely says she's been keeping this a secret for months.
When she received an Instagram message from the official Food Network account back in March, she thought it might be a scam. It wasn't until the next day that she received a phone call and realized her dream was coming true.
After a series of phone and Skype interviews with the network, Savely was presented with the opportunity to compete as a contestant on national TV. She boarded a flight just four days later for the filming of the episode.
Savely's episode is titled "Colors of Christmas." It's up to judges Ree Drummond, Dwayne Ingraham and Gesine Prado to decide which baker walks away with the grand prize of $10,000.
You can watch Savely compete on Food Network's Christmas Cookie Challenge at 11pm ET/PT on Monday, Dec. 23.
While Savely can't give away the results of the competition, she can share the cookie recipe viewers will see her make on the show. You can get a head start on your holiday baking with her Sugar Shortbread Cookies.
Sugar Shortbread Cookies (Yields 4 dozen)
- 1.5 cups unsalted butter (room temp)
- 1.5 cups sugar
- 1.5 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 tsp almond extract
- 2 eggs
- 3 tsp baking powder
- 4.5 C AP flour
- Preheat oven to 350
- Sift flour & baking powder, set aside
- Cream butter and sugar to smooth
- Add extracts and eggs to butter mixture
- Add flour mixture a little at a time to the butter mixture & mix, finish by kneading if needed
- Roll on a lightly floured surface to ¼”
- Bake 6-8 mins on parchment
Frost Me Sweet is located at 710 The Parkway, Richland, WA 99352.