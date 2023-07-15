WALLA WALLA, Wash. -

Local candy shop, Bright's Candies, was recently announced in July as the #1 candy store in the country by USA TODAY readers.

According to USA TODAY: nominees for all categories are chosen by a panel of relevant experts which include a combination of editors from USA TODAY; editors from 10Best.com; relevant expert contributors; and sources for both these media and other Gannett properties. The nomination panel for each award category is displayed on its associated contest page. All voting is digital and the 10Best Readers' Choice Award contest is accessible on the 10Best.com website.

“We are both grateful and humbled by the support of our loyal customers and the community. We love being caretakers of this historical business and seeing the joy that it brings to all generations" said Tiffany Jenes, Co-owner of Bright's Candies.

Bright's Candies are located in historic downtown Walla Walla at 11 E Main St, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Bright’s has been a local family tradition since 1934. Currently owned by Paul & Tiffany Jenes since 1996, they are proud of the time honored traditional candy making methods and continue to use recipes that have been handed down through the years.

Bright's Candies specialize in created homemade and handmade chocolates and other candies with a nod to Walla Walla's historical roots.

Learn more at www.brightscandies.com or follow Bright’s Candies on Facebook and Instagram.