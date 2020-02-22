Local child recognized through Children's Miracle Network
YAKIMA, WA - One of our local hospital is one of three Children's Miracle Network hospitals in Washington. One Yakima girl is being recognized for her help in representing this hospital. 
 
Lily Baker is seven years old and she's received the Children's Miracle Network champion's medal.
 
"She was born three weeks early and we didn't know when I was carrying her, she has down syndrome," said Lily's mom, Kelly Baker, "For 2020 she's going to be doing community things around and helping raise money for Children's Miracle Network and children's village."
 
Her family will be sharing their story across the region in order to show the impact Children Villages have on families. 
 
"She needed physical therapy and speech therapy and swallow therapy and a lot of different therapies, so she didn't have to worry about an NG tube," said Baker.
 
It's been with the support of the village that Lily's mom says they've gotten through it.
 
"Children's village I like to call my village. They are my safe place when I'm scared, when I'm nervous, when I'm anxious about something a diagnoses or something that's happened with Lily. I call them," said Baker.
 
Virginia Mason Memorial is a Children's Miracle Network Hospital. The network helps raise money for children's villages across they country.

Saturday, they also celebrated this years biggest sponsor, Costco.
 
"They raised over 143 thousand dollars for pediatric services at Virginia Mason Memorial and children's village through Children's Medical Network," said Josh Munson, corporate manager for the Memorial Foundation.
 
This money benefits many in Yakima County.
 
"Every baby born in Yakima County here at memorial receives support and funding from Children's Miracle Network. It helps support the neonatal intensive care unit, we're lucky to have the only NICU and the only inpatient pediatric care unit in central Washington," said Munson, "It also funds children's village which serves six thousand kids."

