YAKIMA, WA - A lot of local road projects are on hold after Washington voters passed Initiative 976. A judge has blocked the initiative for now.
I-976 would cap most taxes paid through yearly car registrations at $30. The City of Yakima uses the money from car tabs to pay for big road construction projects.
Now that Initiative 976 passed, the City must put on hold 15 of 19 projects.
According to Randy Beehler, the City has only completed four projects they had set off to do.
Randy says with car tab fees they are able to pay for projects like fixing sidewalks as they go, but for bigger projects like the one on North First Street they have to ask for loans.
Phase one of three was completed but now they can't go borrow money as they won't have the revenue to pay back.
"Had we not had the car tab fee in place, I don't know if we would have started phase one because this project is connected to having these additional phases done. Phase one sat for, I don't know, 10 years because we didn't have the funding," said Beehler.
All construction projects would take up until 2039 to complete.
Even though a judge blocked the 30 dollar car tab measure, all transportation projects will still be on hold for the duration of the lawsuit