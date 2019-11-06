KENNEWICK, WA - For the second year in a row, Quail Ridge Dental is offering free dental work for veterans on Nov. 11.
Veterans Free Dental Day gives former servicemen and women the opportunity to book a one-hour dentist appointment, free of charge.
Veterans who take advantage of the offer can receive any type of dental work that can be done in one hour, from emergency procedures to routine cleanings.
Dr. Tyson Beck, owner and dentist of Quail Ridge Dental, started this event last year on Veterans Day. As a former serviceman himself, he views this as an opportunity to give back to veterans in the Tri-Cities community. Dr. Tyson served in the Army for 6 years.
Appointments are available from 8am-5pm on Nov. 11, 2019. To book an appointment, call 509-735-1918.
For more information about Veterans Free Dental Day, view the event on Facebook.
Quail Ridge Dental is located at 8801 W. Gage Blvd. in Kennewick.